Traffics circles are accidents waiting to happen

Population growth is a never-ending situation, especially in Florida. In addition to the normally consistent population increase, Florida has the additional influx of retiring “baby boomers.” Boomers began retiring five years ago. Everyone knew it was going to happen for years prior to that, but Florida did not properly prepare for all the factors contributing to the state’s growth rate of 10,000 new residents per week. Thus, our infrastructure, primarily our roads, are overwhelmed and it is getting worse all the time. Traffic congestion is the worst it has ever been, and there is no immediate solution to the problem in sight.
So now, for some reason, many brain-dead legislators seem to think spending needed tax dollars for roundabouts is the answer. Most people have not seen them before, and they are confusing to say the least. Adding more simple, but less expensive and more efficient red-yellow-green stop lights is a far better solution. It is not confusing to anyone, and it can be timed to handle crossing traffic in the most efficient manner. If the proposed roundabout is installed at State Road 64 and Rye Road in East Manatee, it will become a prime example of how not to handle the growing traffic problems in our area.
Has anyone ever heard the saying “trying to put a square peg in a round hole?” New ideas are not always good ideas. The orange trucks and other commercial vehicles will have a hard time getting through, many older drivers and a lot of other drivers as well will not know who has the right-of-way, how to get on and off, not to mention the fact that it will add to as opposed to alleviate traffic congestion. A roundabout in a low-traffic neighborhood might work and possibly add some esthetic advancement to the area. But in a high-speed, high-volume situation like State Road 64, it will be money spent on a worthless project. A nightmare in the making or better, an accident waiting to happen.
Dave Altenbach
Bradenton
