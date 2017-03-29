The president is supposed to be a role model

I am so proud that my country, the United States of America, the most powerful nation in the free world, endeavors to uphold morals and values for the good of all its citizens. That being said, I believe that the president of the United States has a responsibility to serve as a role model for adults and children alike in the expression of that obligation.
How do we instill the core value of truthfulness in our children when we have a president who continually and brazenly makes statements which have been and can be proven to be boldfaced lies? His supporters consistently make excuses for his outrageous tweets and rants. What ever happened to the story of George Washington’s “I cannot tell a lie” which every second grader is taught?
How do we teach our children that bullying is wrong when President Trump tries to bully, strong arm, and threaten Republicans in the Congress to pass Trump care? He even tried his last minute “take it or leave it” strategy to produce his desired outcome. But to their credit, the Republicans in Congress resisted President Trump’s efforts and chose to have allegiance to their constituencies rather than to Donald Trump. And now President Trump (who never takes blame for anything) says that the failure of the health care bill is the fault of the Democrats. It goes on and on.
My question is: do we all want our children to grow up to be like Donald Trump?
Judith Alpert
Bradenton Beach
Comments