When will President Trump stop the lies?

2:49 A closer look at the most presidential commutations ever Pause

4:15 Faces of the LECOM Park: Jack Conarchy

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

1:31 Bradenton business owners brace for construction boom

1:19 Armed crook ambushes auto parts store

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

0:21 Watch a rock sink into quicksand

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

3:00 Growing spinach leaves into heart tissue, researchers solve major bioengineering problem