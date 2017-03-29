When will President Trump stop the lies?

Dear President Trump, please bring back the honesty, integrity and compassion that fled the White House the moment you were inaugurated. You lied about bringing back manufacturing jobs from overseas and coal mining jobs. Everyone knows that is not going to happen. You lied about seeing thousands of people in New Jersey cheering after 9/11. You lied about the murders the night of Obama’s farewell speech. Lied about Melania’s press conference. Lied about you inaugural crowd size. Lied about your electoral college victory. Lied about the 3 to 5 million illegal immigrant votes. You promised to release your tax returns if you were elected. That was a lie. You lied about the Obama wiretaps. And you just lied when you said you didn’t promise repeal and replace in the first 64 days. Have you forgotten what you said many times over? It’s all on video. The sycophants you have surrounded yourself with all lie for you also.
Have you proposed one piece of legislation that will actually help people? You want to cut after-school programs, Meals on Wheels, the NIH for God’s sake. Why, so you can get your big military, big wall and big pipeline? What are you trying to compensate for? You are a child. Mr. President, sir, when will you stop lying and when will all the winning start? Your words matter and your lies are hurting us all.
Bob Perinetti
Holmes Beach
