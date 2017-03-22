Who gets deported? Sarasota sheriff wants clarity from ICE

1:11 Friends remember Freeman's life at vigil Pause

2:40 Missing Palmetto woman murdered

2:00 Pirates Q&A: Gift Ngoepe

3:16 Anti-mining group claims FDEP didn't investigate suspicious water levels before sinkhole

3:07 Ted Cruz asks Gorsuch the ‘ultimate’ question about ‘life, the universe, and everything’

3:03 Sights and sounds from the Bradenton Area River Regatta

1:15 Manatee, Sarasota commissions discuss greenways

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower