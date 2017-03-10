Jeers to injustice; cheers to sensibility

Misguided, hostile policy
Has President Donald Trump’s forceful crackdown on immigrants crossing U.S. borders illegally caught up to Bradenton in a sideways, bad way? That looks like the case for the owners of a business on Cortez Road, a popular place called Andrew’s Bakery and Cafe. A posting on the cafe’s Facebook page said it all: “Our visa extension application has been rejected by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, so to comply with laws we have to close our beloved shop.”
Beloved. What does that say? That’s only extremist in the best way possible.
The note then states: “We tried our best and ran it with faith and love, but we have to accept the fact that this country does not need us and our restaurant. Thank you all for being our guests.”
Does that sound like the ravings of a terrorist band? Of course not.
These restaurant owners are not stealing jobs from Americans, they are providing them. And we want to deport them? That doesn’t make sense.
The constant argument against any immigrants is that they are stealing jobs from American citizens — “job killers,” in one sense. Well, not the owners of Andrew’s Bakery and Cafe. And not others.
On another level, the truth is Americans do not want to bend over harvesting tomatoes or any crop for lousy wages, breaking their backs especially in Florida’s hot climate. That fact has been proven time and again.
This is an emotional subject for many Americans who support broad deportation and wall building. Bu the Pew Research Center, U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Labor, leading economists and researchers all document the high value illegal immigrants bring to the U.S. economy in such vital industries as agriculture, essential to Manatee County’s economy.
Yes, there are those who exploit our giving nature, via welfare benefits, food stamps and medical coverage. Those parasites who came to the United States just to take advantage of Americans should be deported. But the fact is that is patently false. The Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 slashed welfare extended to immigrants. Only green card holders and refugees granted asylum have been designated as “qualified” and all other immigrants — including undocumented workers and many people lawfully here in the United State s— are considered “not qualified” and therefore ineligible for welfare. And even qualified immigrants have to spend five years in this country before applying for Medicaid, food stamps, or cash assistance for families with children.
Bradenton is poorer for the loss of Andrew’s Bakery and Cafe. Best of luck to the owners — and the employees.
A cheer, sort of
Did our sitting governor, a conservative Republican, just admit climate change exists? Gov. Rick Scott can’t walk back this quote, cited by Herald reporters in a Thursday report on the dreadful wildfire down by Naples: “As our state begins to experience hotter summer temperatures and dry conditions, it is critical that all Floridians remain vigilant and do there part to prevent wildfire.”
How does Florida “experience hotter summer temperatures” without climate change? Scott stated that in a press release, so there’s no deniabilty.
Slip of the press release? The governor needs better media people if so. Any English and journalism teacher and professor would point out the problem there.
This comes from a governor who the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting reported his administration ordered the Department of Environmental Protection employees, contractors and volunteers not to use the terms “climate change” and “global warming” in official communications. There was the subsequent denial from the governor’s people. But given the the history of the chief executive’s office and his anointed overseers, that doesn’t ring true.
The environment appears to be viewed as a thorn in the side of development and jobs, Scott’s favorite mantra.
For four decades, subsequent to 2015, developers in Florida who wanted to build large-scale projects had been governed by the state’s “development of regional impact” law. That DRI process was designed to guarantee that state and regional governments collaborated to review big housing subdivisions, major shopping malls and other projects whose traffic and environmental impacts extended beyond the border of a single city or county.
Too time-consuming and expensive, developers said after dealing with the pesky law for years. There is some merit to that view, but even environmentalists shredded the law as inadequate and filled with loopholes. Still, the law got killed two years ago.
Scott is expressing conflicting messages, probably by a political mistake. But “experience hotter summer temperatures” can only lead to one conclusion: Climate change is here to stay. Thanks for the honesty, governor.
Quotes of the Week
“This government needs to move on. I want to urge all of you to drop the subject.” — Manatee County Attorney Mickey Palmer, talking sternly to county commissioners at a Thursday work session that devolved into acrimony about deciding not to extend Administrator Ed Hunzeker’s contract beyond next January. Palmer also said, “We need some civilityl. I hope calmer thoughts will prevail.”
These statements about the matter at the meeting came from county commissioners:
“It is dividing the board more and more that we don’t even trust each other anymore.” — Charles Smith.
“It needs to stop being a contentious issue for this board. It cannot come up every time.” — Betsy Benac, commission chair.
