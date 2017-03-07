Florida’s treasured state parks in profit bull’s-eye again

After batting the idea around repeatedly but succumbing to public pressure two years ago not to turn state parks into money machines, state officials are trying again — specifically targeting Myakka River State Park for timber harvesting and Savannas Preserve State Park in Port. St. Lucie for cattle grazing. The massive Myakka park stretches from southeastern Manatee County deep into Sarasota County. A final decision has yet to be made.
The Florida Department of Environmental Destruction, er, Protection promises the money grubbing, environmentally unfriendly activities would only take place on a limited basis. Sure. The DEP assures citizens that timber harvests will be for “thinning or restoration purposes, vegetation removal for ecosystem health and fire control.” Anyone every heard of a timber company pulling weeds? And making money off that?
How about “cattle grazing in a small overgrown pasture to assist with control of invasive plant species,” as the DEP states. That seems like a stretch. Is someone going to encircle these small pastures to ensure the cows don’t wander and eat whatever they like?
Is hunting in state parks next? Golf courses and hotels, as previously proposed? Maybe some fracking? A big boo to the officials behind this.
