Can county commission unite?

0:46 Publix 'shopper' steals lots of Red Bull Pause

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:42 Water gushes at California dam

1:37 Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

1:00 Ivan Nova discusses decision to re-sign with Pirates

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business