Manatee County School District needs different discipline approach

1:04 Manatee County students win big at budgeting Pause

1:54 Red light camera fight looms .... Again

1:52 Anti-Trump protesters rally in West Palm Beach

0:35 Not the Avon lady but a wannabe burglar

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

0:45 Braden River basketball ready to make noise in the district tournament

1:43 Celebrating Groundhog Day on the beach