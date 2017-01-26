New proposals seek a major boost to Florida’s higher education institutions

1:18 Protesters, employees line up ahead of Mosaic meeting Pause

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed

2:16 Mosaic addresses Mulberry sinkhole during Manatee hearing

1:32 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900 pound grizzly bear

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

0:48 Manatee boys soccer season ends with blowout loss to Riverview

1:31 The Bustles co-chair 'An Evening with Nicholas Sparks' event