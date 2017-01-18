Trump’s NATO remarks are music to Russia’s ears

0:56 Airport shooting suspect transferred from Broward jail to the federal courthouse for hearing Pause

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

1:52 MLK Day shooting victim explains what happened

0:43 MLK Day park shooting victim thought her life was over

0:15 Video of possible getaway car in double homicide

1:31 Conservation project at zoo will help endangered tortoise

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

0:33 Feld Entertainment executives talk about the future for circus animals