Manatee County’s urgent need for foster parents, homes and donations

Last week’s case of a 30-year-old woman who overdosed on heroin in a gas station bathroom with a “frightened” 4-year-old child nearby illustrates the nightmare of drug abuse and child neglect. The mental damage to the child cannot be measured; the woman was charged with child neglect without great bodily harm in Sarasota County.
Neglected, abused and orphaned children enter the foster-care system frightened and forlorn with an insecure future. Their numbers are rising across the country after years of falling, and Florida ranks among the five worst states for the most striking increase. The Sunshine state’s population of foster children soared by 24 percent between 2013 and 2015. By comparison, the national increase was less than 7 percent.
Over the past two years, Manatee County’s number of children removed from homes for various reasons soared to double and even triple the state average per 1,000 kids. Before this dreadful trend took hold, the county only averaged under 20 per month, even single digits sometimes, but that number has risen to 40-45 and in some months has been “extremely high.” This is the “new normal,” Brena Slater, the vice president of community-based care for the Safe Children’s Coalition, told the Herald Editorial Board Friday. (The Sarasota YMCA Safe Children’s Coalition holds the state contract for child fostering for Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties.)
Addictions are the overwhelmingly leading factor prompting child welfare authorities to remove the young and helpless from harm’s way in their homes. Manatee County holds the disturbing distinction of being the worst in Florida for overdose deaths due to heroin, cocaine, morphine and fentanyl, with deceased parents thus abandoning their children. Drugs claimed the lives of four parents within five days in October.
The statistics on child rescues mirror the figures on the doses of naloxone administered in overdose cases to counteract powerful illicit drugs and save the lives of users.
During an August town hall on the county’s heroin epidemic and child welfare crisis, the audience heard about paramedics dispensing 456 doses of Narcan in July while Manatee’s 911 system averaged 450 to 500 calls a month reporting vulnerable children in imminent danger. At that time, the Sarasota YMCA Safe Children’s Coalition put the number of sheltered youth in Manatee County at 291 — about three times higher than the state average.
But that figure is not unusual as the county has logged more child removals from homes than the state average for at least two years — either double or triple. Some months that number is the highest in Florida. The coalition has been swamped with children entering the system quicker than they can be placed in homes. In the first four days of December, the coalition took in nine children. On just one night in November, 13 kids entered the foster care system.
All this points to the urgent need for more foster parents and foster homes, whether short or long term. While this parental commitment takes great sacrifice and compassion, the rewards are just as great, say many adults who dare to accept needy children into their lives and homes. There are 41 licensed foster homes in Manatee County, but the coalition could use dozens more, Slater said.
Financial assistance to organizations dedicated to foster children is another option. Guardian Angels of Southwest Florida is one such organization. In partnership with the Florida Baptist Children’s Homes, Guardian Angels serves a unique foster population — sibling groups, so children are not torn from their brothers and sisters. Foster care for these sibling groups are a major priority of the Safe Children’s Coalition.
Since 2013, the not-for-profit Guardian Angles has built three six-bedroom homes on nine acres in Palmetto near Southeastern Guide Dogs Inc. Those homes house 18 foster children with Christian foster parents as their shepherds. The organization has set its sights on building two more homes on the tract as quickly as possible to help alleviate the desperate need for foster homes. That site can hold nine homes in all.
At the organization’s “Fostering Hope and Homes for Children” fund-raiser last month, as expected Manatee County’s heroin epidemic got the blame for the soaring removal rate of children from their homes.
One of the evening’s speakers, Christine Civil, recounted the loving experience she enjoyed as a foster child to Ed and Joanne Dick, well known in this community as longtime child advocates. The Dicks were among the half dozen families that founded Guardian Angels in 2005. They took Christine into their home when she was 11 and she grew up to become an articulate and passionate apostle of foster care.
As the Safe Children’s Coalition says, “Foster parents are local heroes, making a difference every day.”
For information on Guardian Angels or to make a donation, call 941-792-5374.
For information on becoming a foster parent, contact the Sarasota YMCA Safe Children’s Coalition at 866-661-5656 or visit www.sarasotaymca.org/safechildrencoalition-foster.
