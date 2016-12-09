Cheers on Manatee County school impact fee option, jeers on Florida’s contract allowing charity plunder

Finish increases on school impact fees
Cheers to the Manatee County School Board for reconsidering the three-year 50-75-100 percent increase in impact fees. Home builders — really, buyers of new homes — may be unhappy with the prospect of higher sales prices, but the property tax-paying public will be pleased. We heard from many angry that the board agreed to reinstate the suspended fees at 50 percent of the consultant’s recommendation the first year, 75 percent the second and the full fee beginning in year three.
Why, they wondered, should the school district sacrifice sorely needed infrastructure revenue with this kind of slow glide into the full fare? Excellent question. Is the answer political?
Did the board vote to placate developers in order to minimize opposition to the November referendum on continuing the half-cent sales tax that has been funding capital expenses for the past 15 years? That appeared to be the case. Voters apparently ignored the fuss, approving the continuation of the tax by a wide margin, 59 percent to 41 percent.
At one time the board attached a caveat to the referendum, one the community viewed as a sell-out to developers and builders. The panel adopted a plan to keep impact fees at 50 percent should the half-cent sales tax referendum pass. But the board surrendered to public outrage and withdrew the caveat in May. Smart move.
The half-cent sales tax, which sunsets in 2017, will bring in about $30 million a year while the first year of the impact fee at 50 percent had been forecast to yield $6.6 million. The fee had been scheduled to increase to 75 percent in the spring of 2017, but at 100 percent an additional $2 million will be generated.
Now, with new school buildings a pressing need as enrollment continues to rise with some current schools already crowded, the board is reevaluating the fee schedule. Impact fees, collected on newly constructed residential, commercial and retail development, can only be spent on new schools and new additions.
Yes, the quicker impact fee increase will drive up home prices, but Manatee County’s population is surging. Will home buyers even consider the expense of impact fees? Would those costs be deal-killers? That’s difficult to imagine. We live in a desirable paradise. People want to reside here. They can find cheap living quarters elsewhere should that be the goal.
The school board should indeed institute the 100 percent fee. The cash-strapped district must grow and needs income to accomplish that on a fitting scale.
Government’s haywire contract ends
Here’s one more nail in the coffin of government gone astray, turning something good into something bad. Jeers to Gov. Rick Scott’s administration for shifting the way state workers donate to charities through paycheck deductions from a revered Florida nonprofit to an apparently greedy profit machine — most unacceptably an out-of-state entity.
At least state government announced the suspension of the contract wreckage this week. The annual charity drive of 40 years saw contributions plummet as state employees wised up to the outrageous looting of their money for “administrative” purposes by a New Jersey company called Solix. The firm bankrolled 63 percent of the pledged donations.
Even when the state agency overseeing the deal asked Solix to cut its fee, the company claimed it could not reduce costs so it asked to terminate the contract. The state agreed. Now there’s a deal.
United Way of Florida previously held the contract, but Solix — represented by Scott associates — won the contract in 2015. Small wonder that happened. That’s government at work with crony capitalism.
State workers saw through the sham and quit donating in droves, plunging pledges to the charity fund from $3.3 million in 2010 to a paltry $280,000 this fall. Kudos to the Tallahassee Democrat for exposing this fraud.
Jeers to state government for even entering into this sour deal and virtually killing a philanthropic program.
Quote of the Week
“We have a very difficult time being able to humble ourselves. I wasn’t a man until I surrendered myself to the cross, and then God was able to empower me with wisdom. I had to surrender my ego, which is a three-letter word that stands for ‘easing God out.’ ... I had everything, and nothing made me happy until I did God’s will.”
— Darryl Strawberry, ordained Christian minister, former All Star major league outfielder and slugger with the New York Mets and Yankees, and recovering drug addict, preaching to the congregation at The Source Church on Sunday.
