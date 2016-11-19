Election reflects power of the people

A wave election not seen in our lifetime. A real historical, nonviolent American-style revolution.
Our government, the polls and the liberal press all conspired to hide the truth that happened Tuesday night. But We the People came through.
We must demand that honesty and integrity will be restored in the years to come. We must insist on it. Our government works for the people and must tell the truth.
We must unify to restore and heal our divided nation. We must insist that our government and our laws treat everyone the same. The privileges of power must end.
We must insist that we follow our Constitution as originally written with its intended meaning only modifying that by a constitutionally defined process.
We have a very good chance to restore our nation now if we do that. Pray that God will unify and guide us.
David Kraner
Palmetto
