The dilemma of illegal immigrants, the fear of mass deportations, and the economic ramifications

Putting a human face, a poignant plight and a family’s distress on a hot-button national debate puts a different perspective on the cold, hard facts surrounding the contentious issue of illegal immigration. Such is the story of undocumented mothers whose children are American citizens and who fear deportation could break up their families. The children dread that prospect.
Illegal immigration is once again a roiling controversy ever since President-elect Donald Trump made some fiery and derogatory remarks during his campaign. At that time, he vowed to deport all 11 million undocumented immigrants living in this country and building a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border. That bellicose rhetoric has unleashed intolerance against minorities among a small group of Trump supporters. In Michigan, middle school students shouted “build the wall” at Hispanic classmates. In Maryland, a church banner announcing a Spanish-language service was tarnished with the phrase, “Trump nation whites only.” These are but two examples of the ugly turn of events that emboldens hateful acts.
Herald reporter Amaris Castillo chronicled the fear and anxiety saturating Manatee County’s Hispanic community in an expansive report published Thursday. Eight-year-old Madian Luna and 6-year-old Aizmar are panic-stricken over the possibility that their mother, Simey Luna, will be deported back to Mexico — which she fled to escape abuse and misery. These are disheartened families, not abstract political points.
The immigration issue has defied political solutions dating back decades — though Congress took major action 30 years ago.
Trump, however, has indicated his first target will be undocumented immigrants with criminal records, some 2 million people, he estimated — a figure at odds with calculations of under 1 million. Regardless, once the border is secure, Trump plans to consider additional deportations. And instead of a wall from ocean to ocean, he backtracked and will now accept a fence in spots as revealed last week.
The immigration issue has defied political solutions dating back decades — though Congress took major action 30 years ago. The Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, signed by a bedrock conservative president, Ronald Reagan, reformed the nation’s immigration laws but failed to deliver a larger societal solution. Among its provisions, the act legalized illegal immigrants who qualified under very specific circumstances. Today, the term most associated with that clause — “amnesty” — elicits deep scorn.
Trump inflamed the immigration issue for political appeal, even though illegal immigration has seen significant declines along the southwest border over the past decade. Plus, more Mexicans are returning home than entering the United States. The issue is not escalating.
This thorny national clash points to one irrefutable fact: Illegal immigrants broke American law. Simey Luna admits that, telling Castillo through tears: “I understand I broke the law, I understand that there are rules one must follow, but sometimes the need is so great that you can’t respect them because you’re forced to find a better way to protect yourself ...” Those U.S. rules take years to navigate, time that can threaten survival. Life in harm’s way is no way to live.
While undocumented immigrants did indeed violate U.S. law, that does not give citizens license to demonize them and hurl racist invective. Luz Corcuera, executive director of Unidos Now, a local nonprofit whose mission is improving the quality of life in the Latino community through education, articulates this national disgrace: “In the immigrant community, there is a sense of despair and fear based on the tone of the narrative, not only in Sarasota and Manatee, but across the nation, that has been propelled against minorities, immigrants,” she told the Herald.
In an interview on “60 Minutes” last week, Trump belatedly addressed the intolerance and slurs only after being pressed on the issue, saying, “I am so saddened to hear that” and then instructing his supporters to “stop it.” The president-elect must take a stronger stance on this. The threat of deportation instills enough fear without the overt hate.
The nation still must debate the pragmatic factors involved in mass deportation, namely the expected significant impact on the economy. The largest number of undocumented workers are employed in leisure and hospitality followed by construction, all essential to Florida’s prosperity. Agriculture would be hard hit, too.
Is American truly prepared to exact a heavy toll on innocent families and vital business sectors? This should not be an emotional debate but a reasoned one.
