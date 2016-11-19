The dilemma of illegal immigrants, the fear of mass deportations, and the economic ramifications

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference Pause

1:00 Samoset students set off to read 6,000 books

0:40 Braden River struggles defensively in season-ending loss to Venice

3:25 Firefighters from across the country fighting wildfire burning near edge of Georgia communities

3:07 Rubio, Buchanan discuss the present and future of Manatee's heroin epidemic

1:53 Trump's White House

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:46 Bradenton woman on opening new bookstore Paradise Found with daughter

0:48 Baby snake makes entertaining toy for feral kitten