James Comey’s big mistake

0:13 Snapchat video appears to show driver speeding before fatal crash Pause

1:25 Cameras captured suspected kidnapping at mall

2:27 Vaccine needed in fight against Zika

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field

1:17 Parrish woman is nearly 90 and can ride a bicycle between 14 and 16 miles an hour

0:37 Palmetto falls short of postseason against Venice

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

1:33 High school football Week 10 preview - Southeast vs Booker