October 28, 2016 2:40 PM

Herald election endorsements with information on judicial retentions

Bradenton Herald Editorial

Here are the recommendations from the Bradenton Herald Editorial Board for the election of Nov. 8, 2016.

Federal, state offices

Congressional District 16: Vern Buchanan

Florida House, District 73: Joe Gruters

Florida House, District 70: Wengay “Newt” Newton

Manatee County Commission

District 3: David Zaccagnino

District 7, At-Large: Betsy Benac

City of Bradenton

Mayor: Wayne Poston

City Council, Ward 1: Gene Gallo

City Council, Ward 5: Harold Byrd Jr.

School Board

District 1: Edward Viltz

District 3: Misty Servia

Manatee County tax referendums

School District sales tax extension: Yes

Manatee County infrastructure sales tax: Yes

Florida amendment proposals

Amendment 1, solar energy: No

Amendment 2, medical marijuana: Yes

Amendment 3, property tax exemption for disabled first responders: Yes

Amendment 5, homestead tax exemption for low-income, long-time residents: Yes

