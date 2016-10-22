Editorials

October 22, 2016 5:04 PM

Bradenton Herald Editorial Board recommendations for Nov. 8 election

Bradenton Herald Editorial Board

Here are the recommendations from the Bradenton Herald Editorial Board for the election of Nov. 8, 2016.

Federal, state offices

Congressional District 16: Vern Buchanan

Florida House, District 73: Joe Gruters

Florida House, District 70: Wengay “Newt” Newton

Manatee County Commission

District 3: David Zaccagnino

District 7, At-Large: Betsy Benac

City of Bradenton

Mayor: Wayne Poston

City Council, Ward 1: Gene Gallo

City Council, Ward 5: Harold Byrd Jr.

School Board

District 1: Edward Viltz

District 3: Misty Servia

Manatee County tax referendums

School District sales tax extension: Yes

Manatee County infrastructure sales tax: Yes

Florida amendment proposals

Amendment 1, solar energy: No

Amendment 2, medical marijuana: Yes

Amendment 3, property tax exemption for disabled first responders: Yes

Amendment 5, homestead tax exemption for low-income, long-time residents: Yes

