Bradenton Herald Editorial Board recommendations for Nov. 8 election

Here are the recommendations from the Bradenton Herald Editorial Board for the election of Nov. 8, 2016.
Federal, state offices
Congressional District 16: Vern Buchanan
Florida House, District 73: Joe Gruters
Florida House, District 70: Wengay “Newt” Newton
Manatee County Commission
District 3: David Zaccagnino
District 7, At-Large: Betsy Benac
City of Bradenton
Mayor: Wayne Poston
City Council, Ward 1: Gene Gallo
City Council, Ward 5: Harold Byrd Jr.
School Board
District 1: Edward Viltz
District 3: Misty Servia
Manatee County tax referendums
School District sales tax extension: Yes
Manatee County infrastructure sales tax: Yes
Florida amendment proposals
Amendment 1, solar energy: No
Amendment 2, medical marijuana: Yes
Amendment 3, property tax exemption for disabled first responders: Yes
Amendment 5, homestead tax exemption for low-income, long-time residents: Yes
