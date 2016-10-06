Protest proves our freedoms

The letter from Martha McMurty actually made me laugh out loud, which probably wasn’t her intent. She complained that Colin Kaepernick (and others) should stand for the national anthem.
While I disagree with his stance, he has the right to exercise free speech.
She also excoriates NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell for allowing these demonstrations, which, she says would be a crime in Iran. She suggests they “leave the country.” Clearly, she missed the point: It is exactly because we have our freedoms that these expressions are allowed.
Those freedoms were hard fought for and represent who we are; I’m shocked she would suggest we suppress the freedom of speech (and other First Amendment rights) as they do in Iran.
Perhaps she is the one who should “get out.” Perhaps she would feel more comfortable in a more repressive society.
Arlene R. Jarzab
Bradenton
