Cheers to fresh food for needy, jeers to school board trifling

Progress on food deserts
Cheers to Manatee County’s Rare Fruit Tree Council and Sarasota’s Tropical Fruit Society for donating and planting 21 fruit trees at East Bradenton Park — smack in the middle of a food desert. When the trees mature, nearby residents can harvest avocados, bananas and mangoes, just some of the fruits the trees will yield.
Great idea —fresh food, a valuable commodity in a place that lacks easy access to healthy, affordable produce, the very definition of a food desert. And free is truly affordable.
The two organizations worked in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County, the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences and Manatee County government.
This past December, the Manatee Health Care Alliance delivered a strategic report titled “2015-2020 Community Health Improvement Plan.” One of the central goals is the development of community gardens with 60 percent of county residents within walking distance of one by 2020. The healthy fruits and vegetables are intended to help reduce the county’s high rate of obesity and overweight adults. Nutrition education classes are part of that strategy, too.
Community gardens — collaborative projects with neighborhood residents sharing in the garden work and products — have been sprouting up around the county. The gardens in food deserts are of particular importance. Cheers to all who are contributing to the improved health and greater sense of community in those neighborhoods.
A school board snafu
This is tough to figure. The Manatee County School Board recently approved a 2016-2017 budget with a total almost reaching $700 million. Today, they are haggling over a strip of land the size of a postage stamp trying to figure out how much money they can get for it. This week marked the second consecutive board meeting where the land became a hot topic of discussion.
The district has owned the quarter-acre on Second Avenue East in Palmetto since 1902, but never did anything with it. The adjacent homeowner took advantage of what amounts to an abandoned parcel for use as a side yard and driveway. That owner died recently, and the estate executors want to sell the property.
Superintendent Diana Greene recommended that the district give the land to the estate for free, but the board objected. This past Tuesday, district staff wasted 30 minutes telling the board about the property’s value. How much time did staff spend researching this? Aren’t there higher priorities?
Also Tuesday, Greene reported the estate buyer and seller would pay $5,000 for the land, useless to the district. One option the board discussed: putting the land out to market, hoping to get higher bids. Then one district staffer suggested that maneuver might cost more than the highest bid, what with two mandatory appraisals and other steps that would consumer — waste, really — staff time and resources.
Here’s the clincher: If the board doesn’t reach a decision soon, staff will recommend a fence be erected around the property as insurance against any potential liability. The cost? An estimated $6,000.
How much more money could a quarter-acre in the middle of an older neighborhood fetch? More board and district staff time will be spent on this. This is inefficiency to the max. If the reasoning here is to be good stewards of public funds, the board should now focus on the administrative waste here.
This is one of those “What were they thinking?” moments. If the board is truly trying to rebuild public trust, this is not the way to do it.
Jeers to the school board.
Quote of the week
“Manatee County is No. 1 in the state for convicting animal abusers. We are one of the very few that have departments that actually do that.”
— Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore, speaking Wednesday at a public meeting about the idea of enacting an animal abuser registry ordinance to prevent abusers from adopting animals from shelters, rescues and other organizations.
