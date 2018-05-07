Manatee County 'irresponsible' on school security funding

Manatee County residents pay taxes to the Board of County Commissioners of Manatee County with the reasonable expectation that at least part of their taxes will be used to protect their families from criminally inflicted injury and damage.
Residents do not pay their taxes expecting that the safety and security of their families is dependent upon hiring vigilantes, private guards, or rent-a-cops. Manatee County residents hold responsible their County Commissioners to provide this safety and security by sufficiently funding their law enforcement agency — the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office — in its prevention, investigation, and education functions.
This protection is expected for everyone, regardless or race, religion, ethnic background, gender, sexual orientation, or age. It is expected night and day, regardless of the hour, and in every corner and cranny of unincorporated Manatee County. This expectation applies to wherever the residents and members of their family may be in unincorporated Manatee County, be they on a roadway, a sidewalk, in a business, at home, or in a school.
The County Commission’s responsibility to help provide a safe environment in schools located in unincorporated Manatee County has been clearly acknowledged and recognized by the County Commission for well over a decade. Contracts concerning School Resource Officers between the School Board and County from the current 2017-2018 contract (signed on October 4, 2017 by Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells and on October 26, 2017, by School Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene) back to the contract (signed on August 14, 2001, by former Manatee County Sheriff Charles B. Wells and by former School District Superintendent Dan Nolan) contain the following provision:
“Whereas the SCHOOL BOARD and the SHERIFF are mutually responsible for providing a safe environment with which students may receive appropriate instructional and educational services which can be delivered more efficiently through the cooperative efforts of said parties to the benefits of public health, safety and welfare.”
In all of these contracts acknowledging the mutual responsibility for providing a safe environment in our schools, the County and the School Board split the cost of providing the School Resource Officers in schools 50/50.
For over 15 years, the County and the School District have successfully partnered in funding and providing safe schools. Some commissioners now have indicated a desire to walk away from this mutual responsibility to “provide a safe environment” and provide none of the funding necessary for a “safe environment” because they do not want to share the extra cost of legislative mandates imposed since the tragedy in Parkland.
Neither the School District nor the County welcomes these extra costs and both feel these “unfunded mandates” should be paid by the state. However, until and unless the state does fully pay for these “unfunded mandates”, the School District has re-ordered its budgetary priorities to fund its share of responsibility. For County Commissioners to now deny their mutual responsibility for providing a safe environment in these schools is — in a word — irresponsible. If the School District can re-order its priorities, so can and should the County. Providing for the safety and security in our schools is worth it. It’s the responsible thing to do.
