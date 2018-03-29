Tariffs on newsprint will hurt us, and our readers

You have read about the new tariffs on imported aluminum and steel, and on products from China. Now it seems our own business — newspaper printing and publishing — will take some casualties in a trade war over paper.
This month, the U.S. government piled huge tariffs onto the imports of newsprint from Canada, including those from our biggest supplier. As a result, the price will jump from $600 to $800 for every ton, and we use about 17,000 tons every year at the Tampa Bay Times.
That increase is more than 30 percent, and would add more than $3 million to our annual newsprint bill.
You can multiply our example across the American newspaper industry, which is already facing strong headwinds. Historically, advertising provided the lion’s share of newspaper revenue, but in just 10 years, the recession and other market forces have cut those ad revenues by more than half.
Never miss a local story.
Newspapers remain vital civic assets — nobody else will report on your community with the depth and breadth of a newspaper — but publishing them is not an easy business, and these tariffs will make it even harder. This is a kick in the teeth.
These tariffs will hurt our readers, because they create pressure to raise our prices, and they will force publishers to re-examine every other expense. Maybe we will drop some puzzles and comics — no big deal, unless we cut one that is your favorite.
These tariffs will also hurt our employees, because payroll is the only expense that is bigger than newsprint. To help offset the extra expense of paper, publishers will eliminate jobs. Make no mistake: These tariffs will cause layoffs across American newspapers, including this one.
These tariffs started with a single American newsprint manufacturer who complained that Canadian companies were "dumping" their product in the U.S. at below-market prices. In the current political climate, that complaint found a friendly ear in Washington.
Other American manufacturers opposed these tariffs because they know they will damage newspapers and reduce the demand for newsprint. But now that the tariffs are taking effect, the American companies are hiking their own prices, so we have little room to shop around.
Just about every American newspaper and all our trade associations are joining the fight to challenge these tariffs, but even if we succeed, it will take months to reverse this terrible decision. Meanwhile, prices will go up. Jobs will be lost. Important stories will go uncovered.
If you believe that newspapers do essential work, we would be grateful for your support. Please let your members of Congress and senators know that these reckless tariffs must be repealed — not just because they hurt newspapers, but because they will damage the customers and communities we serve.
Thank you for hearing us out.
Paul C. Tash is the chairman and CEO of the Times Publishing Company.
How To Contact Your Members Of Congress
Senators
Sen. Bill Nelson, 716 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510; 202-224-5274; email: https://www.billnelson.senate.gov/contact-bill Tweet @SenBillNelson
Sen. Marco Rubio, 284 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510; 202-224-3041; email: https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact Tweet @marcorubio
Representatives
District 16: Rep. Vern Buchanan, 2104 Rayburn HOB, Washington, DC 20515; 202-225-5015; email: https://buchanan.house.gov/contact. Tweet @VernBuchanan
District 17: Rep. Thomas Rooney, 2160 Raburn HOB, Washington, DC 20515; email: https://rooney.house.gov/contact. Tweet @TomRooney.
Comments