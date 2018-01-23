The real shutdown outrage: Inept Congress picks posturing over governing

More Videos 1:41 Florida Keys canal filled with storm debris months after Hurricane Irma Pause 0:53 FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route 1:27 Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 1:54 Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:19 Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 0:46 Manatee Players announces 2018-19 season 1:17 Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 1:36 Authorities investigate bomb scare at Florida shopping mall 1:32 What happens during a school lockdown? 0:45 Crash shuts down downtown Bradenton street Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8 On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending. On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending. SENATE TV via AP

