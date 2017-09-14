Monster storms change coastlines, not minds on climate change

Debris surrounds a destroyed structure in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Big Pine Key, Fla. Anyone who suffered damage from hurricanes Harvey or Irma will be thankful if they have homeowners or windstorm coverage and flood insurance. But much work lies ahead. Filing claims for major damage can be a full-time job because you must document every loss and negotiate a fair settlement. Omissions and missteps you make can mean a lower payout. Alan Diaz AP