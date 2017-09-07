Even with Irma knocking at our door, we here in Miami are NOT FREAKING OUT AT ALL!

More Videos 0:58 Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday Pause 0:58 Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday 1:53 Protesters in Bradenton show opposition to Trump rescinding DACA 2:57 Crowds line up for sandbags 2:59 Poll shows support for Confederate monument 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 0:31 Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Irma heading toward Turks and Caicos 1:13 Police trying to identify shooting suspect 0:51 Rains from Irma slams US Virgin Islands 1:24 Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday

Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and she continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday.

