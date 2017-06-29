Do we still believe in free speech? Only until we disagree

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:08 Thieves' triple fail at stealing ATM caught on video Pause 0:23 Not a search warrant and not cops 1:18 Look who's sniffing around for a 'furever' home 0:55 Mayflies cover cars, people at Kentucky gas station 1:20 Sinkhole swallows car in downtown St. Louis 5:24 Dramatic video shows shootout, wounded officer in Maryland 2:41 College campus protests to block speakers are part of growing concerns over state of First Amendment rights 1:21 Police train how to adminster Narcan 2:48 Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 1:01 Rare manatee sighting in South Carolina Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Those who study history and the Constitution say they're seeing a trend in America that could threaten a principle at the heart of our democracy. As seen at colleges like UC Berkeley this past year, students, teachers, parents and lawmakers are refusing to listen and often blocking others from sharing ideas they don't agree with -- often through protests. The ability of some protesters to block controversial speakers from campus, including Milo Yiannopoulous and Ann Coulter, has raised the question: how do we protect the First Amendment? Meta Viers McClatchy

Those who study history and the Constitution say they're seeing a trend in America that could threaten a principle at the heart of our democracy. As seen at colleges like UC Berkeley this past year, students, teachers, parents and lawmakers are refusing to listen and often blocking others from sharing ideas they don't agree with -- often through protests. The ability of some protesters to block controversial speakers from campus, including Milo Yiannopoulous and Ann Coulter, has raised the question: how do we protect the First Amendment? Meta Viers McClatchy