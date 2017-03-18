Make mental health a budget priority

0:54 'I lost my heart': Father of Palmetto High student who was killed by car speaks about the 15-year-old Pause

0:52 Bayshore cancer theory to get closer look

1:48 Fans of the Game: Dan Stoutenborough and Paul Myers

0:58 Family remembers son killed at 'dangerous intersection'

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning