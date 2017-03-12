What if the problem is simply liberals and conservatives just don’t like each other?

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store Pause

0:44 "It's not a job for us, this is our life."

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most in wildfires

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

0:56 Bradenton Marauders championship ring ceremony

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility