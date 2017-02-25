State Department writes anti-leak memo, which promptly leaks

1:30 White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing Pause

0:41 Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball heading to first state final four

1:32 Hundreds enjoy food, music, drinks at Grilled Cheese Fest in Palmetto

2:45 Cop helps veteran living in 'deplorable' conditions

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

4:29 Nancy Hubbard, Dianna Marr's sister, calls 911

3:16 Dianna Marr calls 911 to report finding her 4-year-old son dead