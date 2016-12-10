Fearful of the future under Trump, more minorities are buying guns

1:59 Millie and Miracles are inseparable Pause

0:50 Survivors of Pearl Harbor attack share memories at USF Sarasota-Manatee

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

2:02 Charleston church shooting timeline

2:44 City of Bradenton to offer transgender transitional services to employees

4:55 Trump Therapy: With love from abroad

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students