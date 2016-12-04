No free steak for this pol: Nice try, but no way to make friends

0:25 LaDazhia Williams posts double-double in Mustang girls basketball's win against Lakewood Pause

1:39 Larry McCray kicks off Bradenton Blues Festival

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

1:49 Sugar Ray and the Bluestones get crowd jamming at Bradenton Blues Fest

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

2:23 Ronnie Baker Brooks leaves crowd at Bradenton Blues Fest wanting more

2:50 Andres Avalos Jr. charged with killing wife, 2 others in December 2014

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

2:47 Victoria's Secret fashion show highlights