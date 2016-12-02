Fidel Castro leaves this world with more blood on his hands

1:04 Golf Tips - Bradenton CC's Brian Lake.mp4 Pause

1:04 Golf Tips - Bradenton Country Club's Brian Lake

2:08 Rev. John Foulkrod of Palmetto Presbyterian Church wants to help people with holiday blues

2:44 Flooding concerns remain for Ware's Creek residents.

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:02 Tennessee wildfires, caused by humans, destroyed at least 400 homes

2:47 Victoria's Secret fashion show highlights

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennesee fire victims

1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

3:01 DA shows evidence to explain decision not to charge police officer in Charlotte shooting