This is how a Trump hater made peace with a Trump presidency

0:47 Voices from Chamber Expo 2016 Pause

2:16 This WWII veteran was just down the beach from 'Hacksaw Ridge' in 1945

3:02 She wants to be the first deaf ‘Top Chef’

0:32 Day two at free RAM clinic serves over 800 people

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

0:39 Hundreds protest President-elect Donald Trump: 'He doesn't represent us'

1:17 Suncoast Food and Wine Fest draws crowd under blue skies

0:26 Braden River football routs Naples Gulf Coast to book Venice rematch

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail