Just in time for the election: Undiscovered emails in Clinton’s festering scandal

0:33 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy Pause

0:13 Snapchat video appears to show driver speeding before fatal crash

1:44 Manatee's migrant farmworker families gather to receive school supplies

4:15 Clinton holds press conference to address the reopening of email investigation

18:05 Stunning tour of the International Space Station

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field

2:03 Trump calls emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home