Winners and losers from the vice presidential debate

1:38 Manatee County takes half-cent sales tax educational campaign on the road Pause

0:49 St. Joseph Catholic School blesses pets

0:46 Bradenton sewer spill affecting Ware's Creek

0:46 LAPD releases video showing man holding what appears to be gun before police shooting

0:34 Parents brawl at Chuck E. Cheese's in Florida

0:20 River swells as Hurricane Matthew dumps rain on Haiti

0:28 Powerful winds from Hurricane Matthew downs trees in Haiti

0:55 Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo performs sonogram on pregnant tapir

1:40 Guinness record-holding longhorn up for sale

1:07 Local Haitian community braces for Hurricane Matthew news