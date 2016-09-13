What is it with men always wanting – no, needing – to see women smile?

2:35 Graphic content: Video shows gunfight inside of gun store Pause

2:24 New world record set for longest golf club

0:46 Massive brawl breaks out during pool party

2:37 First U.S. mission to sample an asteroid blasts off

1:55 Joe Biden says America needs to focus on 'education, education, education, education'

1:23 Angelina Jolie Pitt meets with Syrian refugees in Jordan, ahead of UN meeting

1:33 Trump wishes Clinton well and attacks her for "deplorables" comment - Election Rewind

0:44 Marauders celebrate on the field after winning Florida State League

1:00 Newk's Eatery opens first Sarasota location off of University Parkway

1:25 Cameron Wake speaks about Miami Dolphins teammates kneeling during national anthem

2:57 South Florida Museum, Manatee County School District collaborate on pre-K classroom