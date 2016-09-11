How I want my child to remember 9/11

2:56 Medical Examiner performing record number autopsies, morgue over capacity Pause

1:42 Money raised at Island Time to remember first responders

0:43 Anna Maria Island sunrise therapy

0:47 Manatee football coach John Booth disappointed in team

0:16 Southeast football head coach Rashad West discusses Palmetto running back Elijah's pivotal run

0:30 Palmetto football head coach Dave Marino talks about Elijah Davis' key play in win over Southeast

2:06 Lakewood Ranch awards $82,500 in grants

1:33 Week 2 college football slate filled with Manatee connections

3:26 The letter that survived 9/11

0:50 What is a liquified natural gas heat exchanger?