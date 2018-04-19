Tinder won't work for Lucy the goose. She's terribly single and needs a mate.

Brandy Hall of Mississippi is looking for a mate for her goose, Lucy, and has turned to Facebook for help. Lucy has adopted Hall's dogs as her flock, but it hasn't been the best match. Hall thinks Lucy would be happy with another goose or gander.
Amanda McCoy
Florida boy gets stuck in toy vending machine

Weird

Mason was eating a Titusville, Florida restaurant when he decided to crawl into the hole of the toy machine to try to retrieve a toy, according to fire officials. He got stuck and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Dashcam video captures moment house explodes

National

A couple and two Hurst, Texas, police officers were injured April 7, 2018 when a car crashed into the side of a house, causing an explosion. The explosion was captured by Hurst officer Travis Hiser's police dashcam.