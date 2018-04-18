A monument to Trump may last forever. As long as the climate doesn't change

A cool likeness of Donald Trump might be transformed into a majestic and massive monument.

Some folks in Finland would like to bring awareness to America's 45th president and his rock-solid skepticism of global warming by sculpting his visage into an Arctic glacier.

Project Trumpmore takes its inspiration from the Mount Rushmore presidential monument in South Dakota as well as Trump's well-known rejection of concerns over climate change and global warming.

"The only global warming we should fear is that caused by nuclear weapons — incompetent pols," says Trump in one of his more than 100 tweets about the topic.

But unlike the mammoth stone busts of Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson and Roosevelt, Trump's likeness would be sculpted from rock-hard ice.

Project Trumpmore organizers say the monument would be temporary. They expect Trump's icy image to simply melt away.

"The intention is to provide a concrete test that shows whether global warming is true or false," according to Project Trumpmore's website. "The objective is to sculpt President Donald Trump’s bust into the Arctic glacier and install a camera to the site of the sculpture to live stream its fate."

The group hopes to put some heat on Trump by demonstrating, in real time, the impact of global warming.

"There are still people who ponder whether it’s a real issue," Project Trumpmore chairman Nicolas Prieto says in a media release. "We want to build the monument for all of us, so we can see how long the sculpture lasts before melting. Often people only believe something when they see it with their own eyes."

Project Trumpore has unveiled a scale model in Finland's capital of Helsinki of the planned 115-foot bust — to match the size of Rushmore's — and fundraising and publicity efforts continue.





In the meantime, organizers have created a website with video and images of their proposal as they try to spread the word and gather support for their efforts.

"We think that in its intangibility, global warming lacks a concrete symbol," Prieto says. "One that would prove it exists, or not. That’s what we are setting out to do: a scientific art project. ... We hope that the more conversation takes place around our monument and global warming, the better possibilities politicians have to make concrete fact based decisions."

A specific site for Trumpmore has yet to be determined.

