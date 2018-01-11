Shallote River Swamp Park
Shallote River Swamp Park

Weird

Alligators frozen in swamp ice for days survived. Here’s how.

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 11, 2018 02:16 PM

A bizarre video that surfaced recently out of North Carolina showed what appeared to be frozen alligators sticking their noses out of a frozen swamp pong.

While it looked like a creepy alligator graveyard, it was quite the opposite.

The American alligators in Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach were showing off a hibernation-like process called brumation to survive the unusually cold temperatures created by last week’s “bomb cyclone,” the massive winter storm that hit the eastern U.S. and brought record lows.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The American alligators survived the freeze by staying in the water with their snouts sticking out. Park officials wrote that the cold-blooded gators can endure temperatures by slowing their metabolisms during brumation.

The gators finally got the chance to thaw out and sunning themselves after temperatures rose above freezing by Tuesday.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hank Fishkind predicts strong economy into 2019, but warns of trouble

    Economic forecast presented to Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation breakfast at Manatee Technical College.

Hank Fishkind predicts strong economy into 2019, but warns of trouble

Hank Fishkind predicts strong economy into 2019, but warns of trouble 1:20

Hank Fishkind predicts strong economy into 2019, but warns of trouble
Watch this man slip and slide on the ice 0:36

Watch this man slip and slide on the ice
Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods 3:11

Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods

View More Video