Florida man reportedly scared a family when he wore a mop as a mask

What may have started as a joke or a hunt for an egg for a Port St. Lucie man ended in his arrest.
James Dizney Fields is accused of “terrifying” an “entire family” after allegedly showing up at a home wearing a mop over his face, according to a TCPalm.com report.
Fields, 58, was arrested Jan. 13 on a charge of disturbing the peace. The victim told police a man with “a mop over his face as if it were a mask” banged on his door, TCPalm reported.
Not able to understand the man outside, the victim closed the door, but the mop-wearing man continued to bang on the door, according to the TCPalm.
Police caught up to Fields, who the TCPalm reports is hearing impaired, and he wrote an explanation for the bizarre behavior: “Because I was born a comedian … and I liked to tease people … I was short of an egg and needed eggs to make a cake.”
