Cat rescue? No _ this time firefighters save drone from tree

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide Pause

2:21 Mother and daughter arrested after reporting assault: 'That could have been anybody'

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

0:44 Race boats in action at the 2015 Bradenton Area Riverwalk Regatta

0:56 Braden River Antiques operates in heart of Town of Manatee

1:54 Sharp words fly between North Carolina senators during HB2 debate

1:16 Miami singers get their shot at being part of Hamilton

0:23 Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting