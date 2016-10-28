2 years after sex toy fight with her twin sister, ‘Florida woman’ says she likes Trump

Heidi Creamer of Ellenton won her spot in Florida Man’s Twitter feed when she was arrested in December 2014 after the cops said she got into a fight with her twin sister over a man and a sex toy.
Prosecutors later dropped a battery charge against Creamer, but still the Tampa Bay Times wondered what Creamer and 10 other “Florida men” infamous for their headline-grabbing bad decisions thought about the No. 1 topic of the day, the 2016 presidential election.
“Don’t worry about his multiple felony convictions. He may not always be allowed to vote, but Florida Man can have an opinion,” the Times wrote.
“That opinion, though, isn’t easy to come by. Florida Man, it turns out, is difficult to reach by phone.
“Sometimes it’s because he’s in prison, like the Florida Man arrested for driving his Cadillac naked through Alligator Alley at 110 mph.
“Sometimes it’s because they’ve died, such as a Florida Woman arrested on drug charges after someone butt-dialed 911 from a meth lab.
“Calls placed to more than 100 numbers listed for Florida Men were mostly wrong or disconnected. Ironically, not a single working number could be found for the Florida Man banned from ordering pizza after allegedly prank-calling pizzerias from his five different phone lines.”
So who does Creamer, dubbed by the Times and others as the “twisted sister,” like in the presidential race?
Her answer left her sounding more than a little cynical.
“Don’t like either, but if I had to pick, Trump. He has balls. I don’t vote anymore. Really don’t think they hear my vote.”
