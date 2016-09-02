A downgraded Hermine hammers Manatee

Hours after Hurricane Hermine made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida it was downgraded to a tropical storm, but Bradenton and Anna Maria Island are still under tropical storm warning as winds have been recorded at 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.
Manatee County residents should expect scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. A southwest wind of about 25 miles per hour is expected, but will die down to about 8 miles per hour by Friday night.
Next week looks as though it will continue to rain, but chances of rain will decrease from 40 percent to 20 percent through Sept. 8.
The National Weather Service has labeled the threat to life and property as elevated, as residents should seek shelter from the high winds.
The tornado threat has weakened over the night, but a flood watch is still in effect until 8 p.m. Friday as one to three inches of more rain is expected.
River flooding and rip currents on beaches are expected through the weekend as afternoon showers will continue to plague the southwest.
Local emergency management officials warn residents not to drive in standing water and to minimize leaving shelter as hazardous weather passes through.
All Manatee County schools and extracurriculars are closed and canceled Friday. State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota also canceled their Friday classes, citing local flooding and overrun stormwater systems too dangerous for students, but is expected to resume on Sept. 3. MCAT routes will start at 7 a.m. with potential delays and detours. Paratransit will also start at 7 a.m., but will only handle essential medical appointment requests on Friday.
Manatee County offices will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday and the courts will resume at 8 a.m.
As of 6 a.m. Friday, 40 Peace River Cooperative customers and 1,140 FPL customers in Manatee were without power.
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport canceled early flights to Charlotte and Washington, D.C. and delayed a 7 a.m. flight to Atlanta, but the rest of the day’s flights to Charlotte, Atlanta and New York are scheduled as on-time.
Tampa International Airport canceled its 7:40 a.m. flight to Miami and delayed two early morning flights to Los Angeles and Chicago.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments