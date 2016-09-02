Florida wakes up to Hurricane Hermine

Hurricane Hermine roared ashore at 1:30 a.m. Friday near St. Marks in Florida’s Big Bend, pushing a storm surge that swamped the tiny town as it threatened deliver more water across North Florida.
Sustained winds topped 80 mph as the storm made landfall, but quickly slowed to about 70 mph. By 5 a.m., Hermine was located about 50 miles northeast of Tallahassee, moving at about 14 mph and expected to continue weakening, the National Hurricane Center reported.
Hermine was expected to continue up the East Coast on Friday and Saturday, through Georgia and the Carolinas, which also could see heavy rain and dangerous flooding.
The National Weather Service warned that a wide swath of the Gulf Coast, from Long Boat Key, near Sarasota, to the Panhandle could continue to see dangerous weather over the next day.
Much of the region woke up Friday powerless and to a soggy mess. Hours before Hermine arrived, winds knocked down power lines, cutting power to about 150,000. In Tallahassee, the city’s north side lost power before 11 p.m.
Throughout Thursday, forecasters and authorities had warned that Hermine, the first hurricane to make landfall in Florida in more than a decade, could push seas inland, generating a dangerous storm surge that might reach nine feet in places. Cedar Key, a small coastal village slammed by Tropical Storm Colin last year, reported a four-foot storm surge.
The Weather Channel said that Franklin County was among the places hardest hit, but so far no injuries had been reported. Gov. Rick Scott, who rode out the storm in the Governor’s Mansion, is scheduled to give a briefing at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Reporter Michael Auslen contributed to this report.
