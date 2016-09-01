Bradenton residents can get sandbags until 7 p.m. Thursday

Manatee The city of Bradenton will continue to give out 10 sandbags per resident until 7 p.m. Thursday evening.
Sandbags are available at the city’s public works garage, 705 13th Ave. W.
According to Tim McCann, Bradenton’s public information officer, storm damage has been limited. Police are reporting no injuries related to Tropical Storm Hermine.
“There has been flooding in low-lying areas like we always do,” said McCann. We’ve had a few stalled cars, and the police are asking that people do not remove the barricades in flooded areas. Detectives will be monitoring these areas in undercover cars.”
In Palmetto, Public Works Director Allen Tusing said the city had already distributed six pallets of sandbags to residents and will continue to do so until 4 p.m. Thursday at 600 17th St. W.
Tusing said sandbag distribution has been slow today, “but it’s not raining. We will be here until 4 p.m. today unless the need arises to stay longer.”
