Hermine looking to end Florida’s lucky streak

Hurricane warnings went up across the Panhandle late Wednesday as Tropical Storm Hermine continued to gain power.
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said early Thursday Hermine would likely reach hurricane strength before it lands along the state’s Big Bend on the Gulf Coast Thursday night or early Friday. A hurricane warning extended from the Suwanee River to Mexico Beach, south of Panama City.
At 5 a.m., the storm was located 250 miles southwest of Apalachicola and moving at about 12 mph to the north, northeast. Sustained winds topped 60 mph. Tropical storm force winds extend about 140 miles east of Hermine’s center, forecasters said.
By Friday afternoon, Hermine could push ashore a dangerous storm surge that triggering widespread flooding. Storm surge warnings were issued for much of the region, with water levels predicted to reach up to seven feet in some areas of the Panhandle and up to three feet in Tampa Bay.
The storm, which pounded Cuba with up to 20 inches of rain over the weekend, is expected to dump five to ten inches on northwest Florida and southern Georgia Friday. Some areas could get as much as 20 inches, forecasters said. Tornadoes are also possible as the storm plows across North Florida Friday.
Once Hermine crosses inland, forecasters expect it to weaken but computer models show strong winds continuing east of the storm’s center.
If Hermine arrives as a hurricane, it will be the state’s first since Wilma in 2005, ending a decade-long streak. While better formed and much stronger than Hermine, Wilma likewise pushed across the Gulf of Mexico, landing just south of Marco Island before plowing across the state for more than four hours and emerging near Jupiter.
