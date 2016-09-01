Heavy rain, winds continue as Hermine creeps toward land

Manatee and Sarasota counties were added to the list of counties under a state of emergency by Gov. Rick Scott Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Hermine, raising the total number to 51 counties out of the 67 in Florida.
The National Weather Service has placed several advisories in affect for Manatee, including a 24-hour coastal flood advisory starting 1 p.m. Thursday, high surf and rip current advisories starting at 10 p.m. Thursday and a flood watch until 8 p.m. Friday.
Heavy rain and high wind should be expected in Bradenton through Friday, and there is a forecast of scattered thunderstorms through the Labor Day weekend.
This post will be updated throughout the day.
