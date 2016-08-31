Flooding, tornadoes possible over the next few days

Wetter days are in Manatee County’s future as the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and flood watch through Friday evening.
As Tropical Depression Nine approaches Florida, forecasters expect to see a greater risk of tornadoes and higher storm surge in the county through Thursday.
The chance of rain over the next few days is over 80 percent, with the weekend closer to 50 percent.
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for counties north of Hillsborough and Pinellas, according to the service. The depression is said to be 390 miles west-southwest of Tampa Bay and moving north at two miles per hour. Bay News 9 said the depression is expected to become a tropical storm sometime Wednesday.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
