Tropical depression spreading squalls across South Florida, heavy rain in Cuba

A tropical depression churning up squally weather in South Florida and dumping heavy rain on Cuba continued its slow trek into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday.
In their 11 a.m. advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters said the storm was located about 550 miles west of Key West with sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving to the northwest at 7 mph, a slow crawl into the Gulf where warm water awaits. While wind shear at the top of the storm is expected to falter, winds from the west now appear to stand in the way of any big gains in power, forecasters say.
Over the next few days, the storm is expected to make a northeast turn and head back toward Florida, with a tropical storm watch possible for parts of the state’s Gulf coast today.
Forecasters say conditions at 11 a.m. suggest strengthening to a hurricane unlikely by the time the storm makes landfall in Florida. But the storm could produce unwelcome heavy rain north of Lake Okeechobee.
Squalls are likely to sweep across South Florida for much of Tuesday, National Weather Service Miami meteorologists said. The squalls could carry heavy thunderstorms with wind gusts of up to 40 to 50 mph possible. The afternoon will likely bring the biggest risk of heavy rain and flooding, especially on the Gulf Coast and near the lake, meteorologists said.
The storm was also pounding western Cuba with torrential rain, forecasters said. The mountainous island has probably helped shred the storm somewhat, raising concern that, as it pulls away, the depression could power up.
In his latest blog Monday evening, Weather Underground meteorologist Jeff Masters said the center of the storm also had the potential to shift to the south, “so that it is closer to the heaviest thunderstorms near the western tip of Cuba. If this occurs, a southward shift in the predicted track of [the tropical depression] may be required.” That track could move the storm closer to the low-lying Tampa area where storm surge and flooding become a bigger danger.
A hurricane hunter plane is scheduled to investigate the storm later today.
Forecasters are also watching another tropical depression nearing the Carolina coast. At 11 a.m., the storm was located about 70 miles south of Cape Hateras. Sustained winds reached 35 mph and the storm was moving to the northwest at 5 mph. The storm’s center should reach North Carolina’s Outer Banks by Tuesday afternoon or evening, forecasters said. It’s expected to slowly intensify over the next 48 hours and could become a tropical storm later Tuesday, forecasters said.
The north coast of North Carolina, from Cape Lookout to the Oregon Inlet, along with Pamlico Sound, was under a tropical storm warning Tuesday morning, with stormy conditions possible in 12 hours.
Hurricane Gaston also remained far off U.S. shores, about 695 miles east of Bermuda and headed for the Azores. With sustained winds of 105 mph at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the storm was moving east at about 8 mph. It is expected to speed up over the next couple of days but not get any stronger.
Follow Jenny Staletovich on Twitter @jenstaletovich
Comments