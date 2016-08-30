Tropical Depression 9 not getting more organized -- yet

Tropical Depression 9 did not get more organized today.
Wind shear is still taking its toll on the system, keeping it asymmetrical. It might intensify briefly Wednesday night into early Thursday, but it will only have a small window to grow because it will get pushed northeastward as a cold front approaches from the north.
No watches and warnings have been posted at this time, but they may be issued later.
Don’t concentrate on the center line of the track. Tropical storms are different from hurricanes in that they have weaker winds, but they spread those winds out over a farther distance. So there could be gusty winds hundreds of miles away from the center of circulation.
Also, in weak tropical storms, the heaviest rain doesn’t actually fall near the center, but rather to the east/southeast of the center.
This storm will have many similarities to Tropical Storm Colin back in June as far as how our area is concerned. So, heavy rain, some strong wind, and with an onshore component by Thursday, there will be some storm surge (less than 3 feet) and minor coastal issues especially around high tide times along the Gulf Coast, mainly north of Tampa Bay.
The wind may, at times, exceed tropical storm force on Thursday. With the potential for a few days of heavy rain, some localized flooding is possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some of the area rivers and streams will exceed their banks.
This will all be gone for the upcoming holiday weekend.
This story will be updated.
Comments